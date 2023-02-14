Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Stormy weather could bring blizzard conditions to Great Lakes, Plains

Eastern US will continue to see above-average temperatures

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A couple of storm systems developing on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring multiple hazards this week. 

IN ALASKA, HOMELESS MAN'S HYPOTHERMIA DEATH EXPOSES FLAWS IN SYSTEM

The threat of severe storms from the Plains to the Great Lakes

The threat of severe storms from the Plains to the Great Lakes (Credit: Fox News)

The first area of low pressure could lead to blizzard conditions from the Plains to the Great Lakes on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.  

The threat of severe storms from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley

The threat of severe storms from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley (Credit: Fox News)

The next storm behind it will spread snow, heavy rain, strong winds and the risk of severe weather from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley through Thursday.

Snow forecast across the West

Snow forecast across the West (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Temperatures remain above average for the eastern half of the U.S., with more cold and snow in store for the West.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."