Stormy weather could bring blizzard conditions to Great Lakes, Plains

A couple of storm systems developing on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring multiple hazards this week.

IN ALASKA, HOMELESS MAN'S HYPOTHERMIA DEATH EXPOSES FLAWS IN SYSTEM

The first area of low pressure could lead to blizzard conditions from the Plains to the Great Lakes on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The next storm behind it will spread snow, heavy rain, strong winds and the risk of severe weather from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley through Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Temperatures remain above average for the eastern half of the U.S., with more cold and snow in store for the West.