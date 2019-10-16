Steve Wynn faces ban from casino industry after Nevada gambling regulators file complaint

Nevada gambling regulators on Monday filed a complaint against Steve Wynn, saying that the casino magnate’s alleged sexual misconduct has damaged the industry’s reputation in the state.

The 23-page complaint, filed to the Nevada Gaming Commission, says Wynn is “unsuitable to be associated with a gaming enterprise or the gaming industry as a whole.” It lists multiple instances of sexual misconduct allegations that have been lodged against Wynn since January 2018.

The complaint asks Nevada’s Gaming Commission – which has the final say on the board’s recommendations – to fine Wynn and revoke his status as being found suitable to be licensed in the industry, the Nevada Independent reported.

It's unclear if Wynn had plans to return to the industry after stepping down from his company, Wynn Resorts, in 2018 and selling his company shares.

Wynn has denied all misconduct allegations against him. His lawyer, L. Lin Wood did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

The move follows a $20 million fine the commission levied on Wynn's former company in February to settle allegations that former executives failed to investigate claims of sexual misconduct against Wynn by female employees. Gambling regulators in Massachusetts levied a $35 million fine on the company in April but allowed it to keep a casino license for a Boston-area resort.

MATT LAUER HAD AN AFFAIR WITH A ‘WELL-RESPECTED’ NBC STAR: REPORT

An investigation by the Nevada gaming control board detailed allegations that Wynn paid hush money to multiple women who claimed he had pressured them into nonconsensual sexual relationships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gaming commission will serve the complaint on Wynn, who will have 15 days to respond, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.