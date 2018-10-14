Statue of Revolutionary War general given googly eyes by prankster

Authorities in Georgia are on the lookout for whoever decided to dress up a statue of a Revolutionary War general with "googly eyes."

The city of Savannah said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the historic Nathanael Greene statue in the city's Johnson Square is now sporting google eyes that were placed on the figure by some prankster.

"It may look funny, but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter. In fact, it's a crime," the post said.

In Georgia, defacing or defiling any grave marker, monument, or memorial to one or more deceased persons who served in military service is considered criminal trespass, according to the Savannah Morning News.

Greene, who was a Continental Army general during the Revolutionary War, is buried in Johnson Square.

Criminal trespass is considered a misdemeanor offense, unless there is damage over $500; then, it becomes a felony called criminal damage to property, according to the newspaper.

Savannah Police are now investigating the incident.