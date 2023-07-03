State police investigating 2 suspicious deaths in coastal Maine

Maine State Police are investigating the deaths of two people under suspicious circumstances in a home in Brooklin, officials said Monday.

MAINE MAN ARRESTED IN MURDER OF GIRLFRIEND WITH CANCER

The bodies, discovered Sunday afternoon, were taken to the state medical examiner to determine identities as well as causes of death, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

MAN, WOMAN GUNNED DOWN IN FRONT OF THEIR CHILDREN IN MAINE PARKING LOT

There is no danger to the public, Moss said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department, Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service participated in the investigation. Investigators declined to release further details.