Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Maine man arrested in murder of girlfriend with cancer

Jayme Schnackenberg allegedly killed Kimberly Hardy, whose body was found in Monticello

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in Idaho college murders Video

Prosecutors to seek death penalty in Idaho college murders

Fox News correspondent Matt Finn reports that the defense team is asking the state to share the evidence given to the grand jury that indicted Bryan Kohberger.

A Maine man has been arrested in the murder of his girlfriend, who had cancer, after she was reported missing on June 18.

Maine State Police said they arrested Jayme Schnackenberg, 39, on Monday morning at his home in Monticello in connection to the murder of Kimberly Hardy, 42.

The couple lived together on School Street in the small, northern Maine town with a population of about 740 people on the U.S.-Canada border.

Hardy's loved ones had not heard from her since June 16, and her mother reported her missing on June 18. She left her "beloved" cat and other important personal belongings, including cancer medication, at home, according to a missing person post from the Houlton Police Department.

MOM IMPLICATED IN MAINE'S 1985 ‘BABY JANE DOE’ COLD CASE GETS 6 YEARS

Jayme Schnackenberg (right) and Kimberly Hardy (left)

Maine State Police arrested Jayme Schnackenberg, 39, on Monday at his home in Monticello in connection to the murder of Kimberly Hardy, 42. (Facebook/Kim Hardy)

Maine State Police began an investigation that led them to Harvey Siding Road, where Maine game wardens found Hardy's body in a wooded area.

"Evidence Response Team members and Detectives will continue to investigate at several scenes," Maine State Police said in a Facebook post.

Kim Hardy headshot

Hardy had not been heard from since June 16. (Maine State Police)

The Chief Medical Examiner's Officer in Augusta will perform an autopsy to determine Hardy's cause and manner of death.

MISSOURI WOMAN GETS NEW MURDER HEARING AFTER CLAIMS OF DRUG-ADDLED STATEMENT, POSSIBLE OFFICER INVOLVEMENT

Hardy's Facebook page shows she and Schnackenberg started dating in February 2022.

Kim Hardy

Maine State Police began an investigation that led them to Harvey Siding Road, where Maine game wardens found Hardy's body in a wooded area. (Maine State Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schnackenberg made his initial court appearance Tuesday after his Monday arrest.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.