Standoff on San Francisco Bridge Briefly Halts Traffic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities have arrested a suspect who reported having a gun and explosives on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

The California Highway Patrol halted all traffic on the upper deck of the span during Thursday's morning rush hour after the man called in threats around 7 a.m. The CHP told the Contra Costa Times that he reported having a gun and a pipe bomb.

Authorities have not discussed a motive for the suspect's alleged threats.

Footage from television news helicopters showed the suspect being taken into custody after an hourlong standoff.

The CHP reopened some westbound lanes shortly after 8 a.m. Eastbound lanes on the lower desk remained open during the incident.

An average of 280,000 motorists use Northern California's busiest bridge each day.