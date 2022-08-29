Staffer for Soros-backed DA's office has history of ridiculing White Americans and conservatives, tweets show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A staffer with the left-wing Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in Virginia has repeatedly ridiculed White Americans and conservative leaders on her personal Twitter account, according to a Fox News Digital review of the account.

"We are dangerously close to a civil war but it’s not North vs. South," reads a 2018 tweet from Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kimberly Phillips. "Its White, Male, Christian, Heterosexual and Wealthy vs. Everyone Else. It’s not going to be fought with guns on a battlefield; but its going to be messy and divide families. #ChosingSides."

Phillips has worked in the office since July 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile, and she previously worked as a law clerk and trial attorney since the 1990s in Virginia.

A review of the Twitter account conducted by Fox News Digital shows instances of Phillips decrying White women who voted for former President Donald Trump, jeering at White residents living in her own county, as well as voicing her distaste for the Trump administration and Republicans in Virginia.

"Loudoun, VA the embodiment of white flight and racism. Ugh!" Phillips wrote in a tweet from 2019. She was responding to a tweet regarding a Virginia sheriff being present at the White House when Trump vetoed a Senate resolution rejecting an emergency declaration to fund a border wall.

She also tweeted at Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin earlier this month, saying she is "embarrassed" that he represents her as governor.

"I am embarrassed you represent me," Phillips tweeted at the governor shortly after the raid on Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago. "Trump is a criminal. A valid search warrant was executed. Secret Service was notified that agents were coming. That you align yourself with such criminality is disgusting."

The Twitter account was restricted and protected amid Fox News Digital’s investigation earlier this month.

When asked for comment and confirmation that the account belonged to Phillips, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney told Fox News Digital that statements made by staffers on their personal social media accounts should not be attributed to the commonwealth’s attorney, Buta Biberaj.

"Our office does not dictate nor control the speech of our team members as they are protected by the Constitution of the United States. Any statements made by any member of our team on their personal social media accounts should not be attributed to the Commonwealth’s Attorney," a spokesperson for the office said. Fox News Digital had also asked if Phillips' Twitter account was restricted and protected at the direction of the commonwealth's office.

"As the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney, Buta Biberaj is the official voice for the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Loudoun County," the statement added. "Our focus is to ensure that the duties and responsibilities of our attorneys are executed consistent with the laws and ethics that govern our profession. We are committed to promoting fairness, safety and Justice to our whole community."

In another tweet from 2019, Phillips took aim again at White people living in her county.

"Loudon exist [sic] for Whites to be white," Phillips wrote.

Biberaj, whose 2019 campaign received hundreds of thousands of dollars from liberal billionaire George Soros’ super PAC, has come under scrutiny during her tenure in the office, including for her office’s handling of a case concerning a Loudoun County teen convicted of sexual assault this year.

Earlier this summer, the office came under fire again when a Loudoun County judge took the unprecedented step of removing Biberaj’s office from a serial burglary case for "deliberately misleading the Court and the public."