Stabbing at San Francisco airport 4 days after bomb threat

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) on Tuesday morning detained a stabbing suspect accused of injuring a male victim at the city's international airport.

Airport and SFPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the Terminal 3 baggage claim area just before 5 a.m. Tuesday — just four days after the airport was evacuated after a bomb threat on Friday.

Officers located both the adult, male stabbing victim and suspect — whom police described as a male in his 40s — upon arrival, SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca said during a Tuesday press conference recorded by FOX 2 San Francisco.

Authorities transported the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife, though police are still investigating the crime scene and surveillance footage of the incident, according to Rueca.

It is unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other, and neither were flight passengers, Rueca said. The public information officer also acknowledged but could not confirm reports that the suspect may be homeless.

The stabbing comes following other recent criminal acts at the San Francisco International Airport. Just last week, on July 15, officers arrested a man in connection to a suspicious package left at the airport that prompted an evacuation.

Last month, SFPD officers arrested a separate stabbing suspect accused of attacking three individuals , all of whom suffered cuts and scrapes from an "edged weapon," KTVU reported at the time. All victims were male, and all were reportedly in stable condition with only minor wounds and cuts following the attack.

Police described the June 17 stabbing suspect as an adult male who entered the airport around 6 p.m. PT on Friday around the time when the Golden State Warriors were arriving at the airport following their NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics.

Major crime categories in San Francisco have increased 5.6% on average year-over-year, driven by rising assault, robbery, rape, motor vehicle theft and larceny theft. Homicides have not increased or decreased since the same time period last year.

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.