Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

St. Petersburg police officer, one other person shot

Information on what led to the shooting has not been released

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A central Florida police officer and one other person were shot Wednesday, authorities said. 

The St. Peterburg police officer was shot in the 1400 block of 18th Ave S. around 4:17 p.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said. One other person also was wounded, authorities said.

The condition of the officer and the unknown person were not disclosed. It was unclear what led to the shooting and how many shots were fired. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force responded to the scene to investigate, a police spokeswoman said. 