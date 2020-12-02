St. Petersburg police officer, one other person shot

A central Florida police officer and one other person were shot Wednesday, authorities said.

The St. Peterburg police officer was shot in the 1400 block of 18th Ave S. around 4:17 p.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said. One other person also was wounded, authorities said.

The condition of the officer and the unknown person were not disclosed. It was unclear what led to the shooting and how many shots were fired.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force responded to the scene to investigate, a police spokeswoman said.