Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

St. Louis

St. Louis man sentenced for crash killing 4 people and injuring 4 others

Cedric Dixon ran a red light in 2023 at a St. Louis intersection, resulting in a crash killing 4 people

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A St. Louis man who ran a red light before causing a 2023 crash that killed four people was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Cedric Dixon, 35, agreed to a deal in which he pleaded guilty to four counts each of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault and one count of leaving the scene of a crash. In exchange, the prosecutor dropped armed criminal action charges.

POLICE: MISSOURI FIRE THAT KILLED A WOMAN AND HER 4 CHILDREN WAS A MURDER-SUICIDE

Police said Dixon was headed southbound in February 2023 when he veered into northbound lanes to get around stopped traffic. After running a red light, he smashed into an SUV that was carrying seven teenagers and a 20-year-old. The impact caused the SUV to topple over a guardrail onto the road below.

St. Louis, Branson, Springfield crime

Cedric Dixon, 35, was sentenced Thursday for a 2023 crash that killed four people. (Fox News Digital)

The crash killed Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings; Richard Boyd, 19, of Sullivan; Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, of Vinita Park; and Corntrail McKinley, 20, of St. Louis. Four others were injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dixon, whose driver's license was revoked at the time, fled and turned himself in days later.
 