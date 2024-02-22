St. Louis man sentenced for crash killing 4 people and injuring 4 others

A St. Louis man who ran a red light before causing a 2023 crash that killed four people was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Cedric Dixon, 35, agreed to a deal in which he pleaded guilty to four counts each of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault and one count of leaving the scene of a crash. In exchange, the prosecutor dropped armed criminal action charges.



Police said Dixon was headed southbound in February 2023 when he veered into northbound lanes to get around stopped traffic. After running a red light, he smashed into an SUV that was carrying seven teenagers and a 20-year-old. The impact caused the SUV to topple over a guardrail onto the road below.

The crash killed Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings; Richard Boyd, 19, of Sullivan; Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, of Vinita Park; and Corntrail McKinley, 20, of St. Louis. Four others were injured.



Dixon, whose driver's license was revoked at the time, fled and turned himself in days later.

