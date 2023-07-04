Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

St. Louis fatal shooting claims lives of woman and 2 children in county home

St. Ann. police chief found man inside the home with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman and two children died in a shooting inside a Missouri home.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the St. Louis County town of St. Ann. Police Chief Aaron Jimenez told KTVI-TV that officers found a teenage boy dead in the kitchen, a woman dead in the garage, and a 5-year-old girl gravely injured in the living room. The girl died later at a hospital.

MISSOURI WOMAN ACCUSED OF KILLING MOM-TO-BE FOR HER BABY NOW CHARGED WITH UNBORN CHILD'S MURDER

Missouri Fox News graphic

Tragedy struck a St. Louis County residence as a shooting incident claimed the lives of a woman and two children. The incident occurred on Monday in the town of St. Ann.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A teenage girl was shot in the hand. She is expected to recover.

Police also found a man with what Jimenez described as a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jimenez said the man had apparently barricaded himself in the home. He was taken to a hospital but his condition wasn't immediately known.

Police said more information would be released later Tuesday.