Atlanta

Squatters arrested at Atlanta home where neighbors said they ran an 'illegal strip club'

Four men were arrested and removed by a SWAT team Sunday

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Four men were arrested in an Atlanta housing community for squatting in a home and running an alleged illegal strip club out of the residence.

A SWAT team infiltrated the home Sunday, arresting four men who were illegally living in a home in the Thaxton Reserve community in South Fulton, Georgia.

DeAnthony Maddox, Jeremy Wheat, Kelvin Hall, and Tarahsjay Forde

Police arrested DeAnthony Maddox, Jeremy Wheat, Kelvin Hall and Tarahsjay Forde in South Fulton, Ga., Sunday. (Fulton County Jail)

Neighbors told WSB-TV that the group of four were "neighbors from hell" who ran an alleged strip club on the weekends, street raced up and down the residential streets, and occasionally had live horses roaming the yard.

"A lot of partying, they had an illegal strip club on the weekends," one neighbor told the local news station. 

"They would get live horses. One day they had live horses," another neighbor said.

A SWAT team raided the home in South Fulton on Sunday. (City of South Fulton Police)

According to WSB-TV, neighbors regularly complained about the squatters, but nothing was done until Sunday when a SWAT team raided the trashed property.

Police said that the SWAT team arrested four people at the home after a license plate reader indicated a stolen car was at the property. 

Authorities also found a stolen gun, two stolen cars, stolen IDs and stolen credit cards inside the home 

Fulton County Jail exteriors

The Fulton County Jail building in Atlanta, where four suspects were bookeD Sunday. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images/File/Fox News)

Officials identified the four squatters as DeAnthony Maddox, Jeremy Wheat, Kelvin Hall and Tarahsjay Forde.

All four suspects were booked into Fulton County Jail on multiple charges, including several counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

Police said they are now monitoring the home to make sure no one returns.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.