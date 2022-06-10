Expand / Collapse search
Spider-Man stunt gone wrong at Disney California Adventure Park caught on video

The Spider-Man robot was supposed to land on top of the building at Disney California Adventure Park

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
Spider-Man robot crashes during stunt at Disney California Adventure Park Video

Spider-Man robot crashes during stunt at Disney California Adventure Park

A stunt performed by a Spider-Man robot went wrong at the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. (Credit: mdglee_szm)

A stunt performed by a Spider-Man robot went wrong at the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim.

The Spider-Man robot crashed during a show at the Disney California Adventure Park Avengers Campus which recently opened, according to FOX 11.

In an Instagram video posted Thursday, the Spider-Man robot took flight after being swung from a rope. A few seconds later, the robot crashed into a building, which according to the report, the robot should have landed on.

The show was paused for a short period of time, but was resumed on the same day.

The Avengers Park in Disney California Adventure Park opened on June 4, 2021.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.