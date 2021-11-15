Expand / Collapse search
Russia shoots down satellite in ‘debris-generating event': US Space Command

Satellite that was taken out reportedly was one of Russia’s own

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Russia has shot down a satellite in orbit over the weekend, the U.S. Space Command revealed Monday. 

The agency, in a statement provided to Fox News, said it is "aware of a debris-generating event in outer space. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with hight level officers and heads of defense industry enterprises in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country's air defenses in the face of NATO's moves. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with hight level officers and heads of defense industry enterprises in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country's air defenses in the face of NATO's moves.  (Evgeniy Paulin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

"We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted," the statement continued. "We are also in the process of working with the interagency, including the State Department and NASA, concerning these reports and will provide an update in the near future." 

Russia said Monday that an object is no longer in the path of the International Space Station following the destruction of a satellite. (NASA)

Seradata, which operates a launch and satellite database, reported that the downed satellite belonged to Russia and was targeted in an anti-satellite test. 

"The Cosmos 1408 satellite is a retired Tselina-D class electronic intelligence/signals intelligence satellite launched in September 1982 and which has been dead for decades," it mentioned in a tweet

Following the test, the Russian Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities said the "orbit of the object, which forced the [International Space Station] crew today to move into spacecraft according to standard procedures, has moved away from the ISS orbit." 

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report. 