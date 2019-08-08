4 fatally injured in stabbing spree in Southern California, suspect nabbed

A suspect fatally stabbed four random people and wounded two others in a Southern California stabbing spree Wednesday, police said.

An unidentified Orange County man was arrested. He allegedly stabbed a woman at an insurance business, two men at an apartment complex and a man at a gas station. The crimes spanned a period of two hours from Garden Grove to Santa Ana, which are under 10 miles from each other.

The victim at the gas station was slashed in the face so badly, his nose was nearly severed. Both men at the apartment complex died.

SEATTLE STABBING SPREE BY REPORTEDLY NAKED MAN LEAVES SEVERAL INJURED

The suspect also fatally stabbed a 7-Eleven security guard and a Subway employee, police said.

The only motives in the killings appear to be "robbery, hate, homicide," Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said in a news conference. Two others were injured.

"We know this guy was full of anger and he harmed a lot of people tonight," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect and all of the victims were Hispanic, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.