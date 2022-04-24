Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Southern California bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured: report

No suspects have been arrested

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gunfire erupted at a bar in Southern California Saturday evening, leaving 1 person dead and 4 others injured, according to a local report. 

Officers responded to the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino shortly before 10 p.m. on calls reporting a shooting, FOX 11 reported

The Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino, California. 

The Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino, California.  (Google Maps)

Officers found one person dead and three others with gunshot wounds, according to the outlet. The victims were reportedly taken to the hospital.

JUDGE SENTENCES MAN TO LIFE FOR ‘EVIL’ SEX ABUSE OF KIDS

Fox News has reached out to the San Bernardino Police Department and county sheriff’s office seeking more information about the shooting and will update this story accordingly. A manager who could speak on behalf of the bar was not available for comment. 

A fourth victim with a gunshot wound was found on scene and they transported themselves to the hospital, FOX 11 reported, citing police. 

No suspects have been arrested and the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The San Bernardino bar is located at 1036 W Highland Ave, about an hour’s drive east of Los Angeles. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

Your Money