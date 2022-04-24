Southern California bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gunfire erupted at a bar in Southern California Saturday evening, leaving 1 person dead and 4 others injured, according to a local report.

Officers responded to the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino shortly before 10 p.m. on calls reporting a shooting, FOX 11 reported.

Officers found one person dead and three others with gunshot wounds, according to the outlet. The victims were reportedly taken to the hospital.

Fox News has reached out to the San Bernardino Police Department and county sheriff’s office seeking more information about the shooting and will update this story accordingly. A manager who could speak on behalf of the bar was not available for comment.

A fourth victim with a gunshot wound was found on scene and they transported themselves to the hospital, FOX 11 reported, citing police.

No suspects have been arrested and the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

The San Bernardino bar is located at 1036 W Highland Ave, about an hour’s drive east of Los Angeles.