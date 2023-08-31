Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico

Southeast Albuquerque shooting kills 3

Homicide unit has taken charge of the investigation

Associated Press
Published
Three people were fatally shot early Thursday in southeast Albuquerque, authorities said.

Albuquerque police officers were called to the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Chase Jewell said. Two people were dead at the scene while a third died after being taken to a hospital.

Three people were killed in a shooting in southeast Albuquerque on Thursday, police said. 

Police did not immediately release the victims’ names or any information about possible suspects. The department’s homicide unit was taking over the investigation into the fatal shootings, Jewell said.

