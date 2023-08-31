Southeast Albuquerque shooting kills 3

Three people were fatally shot early Thursday in southeast Albuquerque, authorities said.

Albuquerque police officers were called to the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Chase Jewell said. Two people were dead at the scene while a third died after being taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately release the victims’ names or any information about possible suspects. The department’s homicide unit was taking over the investigation into the fatal shootings, Jewell said.

