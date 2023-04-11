South Dakota man gets 12 years for police standoff

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after a standoff at his Pine Ridge home in 2021.

Daniel Tobacco was sentenced Monday for assault on a law enforcement officer and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He pleaded guilty in December, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Tobacco refused to surrender and shot at officers several times when they were called to his home by a family member on Sept. 2, 2021, according to court records. After several hours, he went into woods near his home.

A tribal criminal investigator who followed him into the woods was shot once, and Tobacco was shot 11 times before he was arrested.

The criminal investigator who shot Tobacco chose to retire after the confrontation.