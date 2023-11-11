Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota

South Dakota high school removes unloaded guns from Veterans Day National Guard recruitment booth

High school students posed with the guns and posted photos on social media

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
A high school in South Dakota has removed unloaded guns from a National Guard Veterans Day display and recruitment stand over the "potential to cause a panic."

On Thursday, the National Guard hosted a recruiting booth during lunch periods for students at Rapid City Central High School (RCAS). Unloaded firearms belonging to the National Guard were also on school grounds at the booth.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, RCAS Superintendent Nicole Swigart said that students were allowed to hold and take pictures of the unloaded guns that were a part of the display.

Rapid City Area High School

The use of even unloaded firearms is not permitted on school property, according to a statement from the Rapid City Area Schools in South Dakota. (Google Maps)

Swigar said that the pictures, which did not contain any information about the National Guard, began to circulate online of students "holding assault rifles."

"RCAS is very concerned that these images have the potential to cause a panic," Swigart said.

Army national guardsmen salute

Members of the Army National Guard salute while standing in formation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew A. Foster/File)

The high school superintendent said that state law prevents firearms on school property, other than by law enforcement.

"Since learning that this occurred, I have been in contact with the school leadership, law enforcement, and National Guard leaders," Swigart said. "We are all in agreement that this was not something we feel is suitable in a school setting."

The National Guard did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

