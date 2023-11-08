Trans student kicked out of lead role in ‘Oklahoma!’ after principal claims casting violates new policy

A trans male high school student in Texas has been kicked out of the lead role in his school’s production of "Oklahoma" after the school principal cited a new policy that "only males can play males, and only females can play females" in school productions.

Two weeks after being cast in the starring role of Sherman High School’s production of "Oklahoma!," senior Max Hightower lost the role after school leaders claimed they instituted a new policy ensuring that students in school plays were matched with roles corresponding to their real world biological genders.

Following the decision regarding Max, the Sherman Independent School District announced it was postponing the play so it could review allegations that the play contained "mature adult themes, profane language, and sexual content."

Hightower’s father told a local NBC affiliate that the school principal came to his family to reveal the news that his child was being booted from the role. The official allegedly told Hightower, "We're instituting a new policy where only males can play males, and only females can play females."

The student’s father added that he was "devastated" by the decision concerning Max, who has been a fixture in the school’s choir and theater programs throughout his high school career.

Hightower added that not once has his child’s gender identity been a problem for Sherman High School or the larger school district. He noted his plans to appeal to the school board over the decision.

"I'm not an activist. I'm not highly political. I have both liberal and conservative beliefs. I'm just a dad that wants to fight for his kid," he declared to the local outlet.

The district referred Fox News Digital to a statement it released following the decision against Hightower’s casting to clear up any confusion on policy.

It stated, "We understand that questions have arisen regarding the current production of Oklahoma! by students at Sherman High School, including how students are assigned to roles… There is no policy on how students are assigned to roles. As it relates to this particular production, the sex of the role as identified in the script will be used when casting."

It added, "Because the nature and subject matter of productions vary, the District is not inclined to apply this criteria to all future productions."

Additionally, the district’s statement also revealed that the showings of "Oklahoma!"– which were initially slated for early December – had been postponed as the play was under review.

It said, "The District will postpone the performances from December 8-10, 2023, to a later date. The District anticipates the public performances will be scheduled for some time after January 15, 2024. Between now and then, we will be working diligently to produce Oklahoma! as a musical that is appropriate for the high school stage."

The district explained, "It was brought to the District's attention that the current production contained mature adult themes, profane language, and sexual content. Unfortunately, all aspects of the production need to be reviewed, including content, stage production/props, and casting to ensure that the production is appropriate for the high school stage."

Hightower was taken aback by this new decision, telling the local outlet, "It struck me as kind of odd because it's 'Oklahoma!' Maybe I saw the abridged version, but it's not 'Rocky Horror Picture Show.’"

Regardless of the decisions surrounding Sherman High School’s stage production, the student’s father said that Max has received plenty of comfort and support from his community.

"The outpouring of love and support was something like I'd never seen before. I didn't see any hate in any of that," he said.

