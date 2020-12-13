Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
South Carolina police officer dodges bullets after traffic stop

The officer is a member of the Clio Police Department

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
An officer with the Clio Police Department in South Carolina was shot at Saturday night after a traffic stop.

(Clio Police Department)

South Carolina police officer escaped injury after being shot at by a man who fled following a traffic stop, according to a report.

The incident happened in Clio around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, WBTW-TV reported.

After the Clio Police Department officer pulled over the vehicle, the driver took off on foot and fired shots at the officer as he ran, the station reported.

The station reported that the officer was not injured and did not return fire because the stop was made in a residential area.

Police were looking for the shooter.