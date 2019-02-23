South Carolina man surprised to find woman and her children moved into his home, report says

A South Carolina man was surprised to find some unwanted house guests when he returned home last week -- a woman and her children had made themselves at home.

Kent Foster told FOX Carolina he went to his home in Union, South Carolina, after work to find that the furniture had been moved and someone had smoked inside. He called 911 after he heard noises inside his home.

Police went to the residence where Savannah Rhinehart, 25, allegedly told officers she lived there. Her two children were also there with her.

SOUTH CAROLINA MOM, BOYFRIEND ALLEGEDLY TORTURED KIDS, 5 AND 7, WITH HOT SAUCE AND PEPPERS

"When she opens the door, the first thing she [Rhinehart] says is, 'Can I help you?' Yeah, the first thing you can do is leave my house," Foster told FOX Carolina.

Foster said he noticed Rhinehart was wearing his wife’s clothes.

"My mouth drops," Foster said. "She has all of [my wife's] clothes. Bedroom shoes, shirt, what she owned."

It was not immediately clear how Rhinehart allegedly entered the home.

SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER AND HONOR ROLL STUDENT KILLED IN DRUG DEAL GONE BAD, DEPUTIES SAY

Foster told the media outlet one of the children had no pants on. He said food had been eaten and the tub had allegedly been used.

Rhinehart was transported to a hospital to be evaluated. She was charged with child neglect, burglary and petty larceny, People reported. The children were placed in protective custody.

“I spoke to the officer who responded who said that in her mind she thought she lived there,” Union Public Safety Captain Kevin Powers told People.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Foster, he said he felt “violated” following the incident.