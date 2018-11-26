South Carolina man reportedly dies during game of 'Russian Roulette'

A South Carolina man died this weekend during a game of "Russian Roulette," according to a county coroner.

Hunter Brick Hall, 21, took out a .38 caliber handgun while with friends at his Anderson apartment Saturday and started playing the lethal game, deputy coroner Don McCowan told Fox News affiliate WHNS. The game involves loading a bullet into one chamber of a handgun, spinning the cylinder and then pulling the trigger while pointing the gun at one's own head.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Hall apparently shot himself and died at the scene, the station reported.

Anderson is a city roughly 30 miles southwest of Greenville.

The incident remains under investigation.