Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement

South Carolina lawmaker wants police trucks banned from beaches after woman fatally hit: ‘it’s indefensible’

Police have scaled back using patrol trucks on beaches after a woman was fatally struck at Myrtle Beach

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
South Carolina lawmaker wants police trucks banned from beaches following fatal hit Video

South Carolina lawmaker wants police trucks banned from beaches following fatal hit

State Rep. William Bailey, a South Carolina Republican, wants police trucks banned from beaches after a woman was fatally hit at Myrtle Beach.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Police in South Carolina have scaled back their use of trucks for patrolling operations on beaches after a 66-year-old woman was fatally struck earlier this month, while a local lawmaker tells Fox News Digital he will propose legislation that would ban the large vehicles on the sand except for in the case of emergencies. 

A longtime officer was driving a Ford Ranger on Myrtle Beach on June 13 when he accidentally rolled over Sandy Schultz-Peters, a local nurse who was sitting on the beach around 1 p.m., according to reports. 

The woman was struck from the front and pinned under the front passenger side tire of the truck as it pulled onto the beach from the Nash Street access, according to The Post and Courier. After a frantic effort to save her, which included help from the driver and two paramedics who happened to be on the beach at the time, Schultz-Peters later died in a hospital.

SOUTH CAROLINA BEACHGOER DIES AFTER BEING HIT BY POLICE VEHICLE ON BEACH

Sandy Schultz-Peters who was fatally struck by a police truck in South Carolina and an entrance to Myrtle Beach

Sandy Schultz-Peters, left, who was fatally struck by a police truck in South Carolina, and an entrance to Myrtle Beach where the incident took place, right. (Sandy Schultz-Peters via Facebook, left, and Google Maps)

The deadly incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol as well as the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) and has raised questions about the safety risks of having trucks on beaches due to dangerous blind spots in front of the vehicles' hoods. 

The incident isn’t the first involving an officer in Horry County. 

In 2020, an officer drove over a 69-year-old woman who was lying on the sand in Garden City, with the officer in that case saying he had been turning right onto a beach access and some trash cans blocked his view of the woman, who survived, according to local reports.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina aerial view at sunset. (iStock)

State Rep. William Bailey, a Republican and former North Myrtle Beach public safety director, told Fox News Digital there is less room to maneuver the patrol trucks as South Carolina beaches have become busier and that it is time to take legislative action on the matter.

"At the end of the day, it's indefensible to tell me that you need to have a full-size truck down there when you have people lying on towels," Bailey says. "We need to eliminate the full-size vehicle – the peripheral vision is terrible."

Bailey said he wants police to use ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) for patrols and that trucks should only be used in an emergency with sirens blaring to notify beachgoers. He said that today's ATVs can effectively carry the same types of equipment as trucks and that when he managed the city’s beach patrol he tried to minimize the hours trucks would be on the beach.

Horry County Beach Patrol

Two patrol trucks the Horry County Police Department uses. (Horry County Police Department)

"It's such a tragic event. Not only is it a tragic event for the family that lost their loved one, but it's also a tragic event for these officers who are down there just trying to do their job, who have an accident and they'll be forever impacted," Bailey said.

"So I think once public safety wraps their head around the situation and understands that there are other ways to do their job safely that will have a positive impact… I think it'll be a win-win for our community and our state beaches."

State Rep. Tim McGinnis, a Republican, told Fox News Digital that he is open to supporting such legislation if public safety officials deem it necessary.

"I’m kind of in the investigation stage right now and this is just tragic what happened and anything we can do to prevent that and, at the same time let the police and public safety people do their job, is what I want."

Memorial day crowd Myrtle Beach

Crowds enjoy the beach on May 29, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The Horry County Police Department said that it had decreased the use of trucks and increased the use of foot and ATV patrols.

"Trucks remain critical for some calls for service due to certain emergency equipment and community member transportation needs," the statement released on Friday, a week after the incident, reads in part. 

HCPD said its beach patrol unit uses an array of equipment including trucks, ATVS, jet skis and boats to service beaches in the county with the type of vehicle being used dependent upon the time of day, the type for service and how many people are on the beach at any given moment. The police department’s jurisdiction stretches about 14 miles from Little River to Murrells Inlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to HCPD for comment but did not receive a response. 

2 TRUCKERS KILLED IN FIERY CHAIN-REACTION CRASH AT GEORGIA WELCOME CENTER

People visit North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Memorial Day

Beachgoers gather in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

Last year, the Palmetto State banned trucks from having front fenders raised four or more inches from the height of their rear fender – known as the Carolina Squat – due to the dangers such vehicles pose by obstructing drivers’ views.

Patrol truck safety concerns are not just confined to South Carolina beaches.

A police sergeant in Florida ran over two 18-year-old females with a patrol truck at Daytona Beach on Memorial Day, officials said. The pair were sunbathing at the time and were taken to hospital in stable condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Florida sheriff's deputy ran over a woman who was sunbathing on St. Pete Beach in Florida, according to officials.

A Florida sheriff's deputy ran over a woman who was sunbathing on St. Pete Beach in Florida in 2020. (FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

In 2020, Indian Shores Police in Florida ran over a man lying on the beach and listening to music on his phone. He survived, having spent two weeks in intensive care. 

The same year, a Florida sheriff's deputy ran over a 23-year-old woman who was sunbathing on St. Pete Beach in Florida. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, in 2019, a 30-year-old female sunbather was injured after being hit by a Los Angeles Police Department patrol cruiser on Venice Beach, CBS Los Angeles reported. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.