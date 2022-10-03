Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina deputies searching for escaped inmate David Paul Strickland

David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from Union County Detention Center in South Carolina

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Deputies in South Carolina have continued to search for an inmate who escaped from a detention center on Friday night, authorities said Sunday.

David Paul Strickland, 44, was being held on multiple charges at the Union County Detention Center when he made his escape, the Union County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and K-9 units have been actively tracking the escapee since Friday night, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office thanked the community for its vigilance and asked anyone with information about Strickland to call authorities.

David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped Friday night from the Union County Detention Center in South Carolina, authorities said.

Deputies warned the public not to approach Strickland and instead to call 911 if he is spotted. 

Strickland was charged with hit-and-run, driving under suspension first offense, failure to stop for blue light first offense, failure to obey traffic control device and possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle, FOX Carolina reported.