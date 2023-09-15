Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

South Carolina dentist fatally shot by law enforcement outside strip club

SC man discharged multiple firearms in the parking lot of The Trophy Club

Associated Press
Published
South Carolina law enforcement shot and killed a dentist early Friday morning outside of a strip club, according to a local coroner.

Officers responded to a 12:40 a.m. call that a man later identified as Matthew Edward Healey, 57, had fired shots while carrying multiple guns in the parking lot of The Trophy Club, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

South Carolina Fox News graphic

A deputy fatally shot a dentist who fired gunshots outside a strip club on Friday morning, officials said. 

Deputies and at least one Greenville City Police officer "encountered" Healey upon their arrival, according to the release, and one deputy shot him. Healey had at least one gunshot wound and was soon pronounced dead at the hospital. The release did not say whether Healey fired any weapons at law enforcement personnel. The public information officer for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office did not respond to an email and multiple calls seeking more information.

An employee at The Trophy Club who answered the phone Friday afternoon said the adult entertainment bar had no comment. Healey's family dentistry did not return a voicemail message.