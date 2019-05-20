South Carolina dad fatally shoots daughter he thought was intruder: report

A South Carolina father fatally shot his adult daughter early Sunday after mistaking her for an intruder, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at a Greenville home at about 1 a.m. The victim was identified as Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, 23. Her father reportedly shot through a door at the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Fox Carolina reported that the shooting is being investigated.

A neighbor told another local outlet that she heard two gunshots and saw police everywhere.

“That’s just a sad feeling,” she said.