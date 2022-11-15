Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina boy rescued after falling into 20-foot-deep well

Boy in Greenville County, South Carolina, safely lifted from well

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15

A South Carolina boy was rescued Monday after he fell 20 feet down a well, officials said.

The rescue happened in Greenville County around 2 p.m. when the boy fell into an old well, Taylors Fire and Rescue said.

The department shared multiple photos of the rescue operation.

Crews set up a pulley apparatus to lower rescue personnel down to the boy and lift him to safety, officials said.

Officials said the well went 20 feet down into the ground.

Officials said the well went 20 feet down into the ground.

Rescuers said the child was removed from the well within minutes. 

Rescuers said the boy was lifted safely out of the well.

Rescuers said the boy was lifted safely out of the well.

There were no reports of any injuries.

    The rescue happened around 2 p.m. Monday in Greenville County.

    No injuries were reported.

Taylors is located about 8 miles northeast of Greenville, South Carolina.