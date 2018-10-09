Soldier whose house was looted after Hurricane Florence gives away money raised for him

A soldier whose North Carolina home was ransacked while he helped with Hurricane Florence relief efforts last month has donated most of the money that was raised to replace what he lost.m

National Guardsman Luis Ocampo told PEOPLE magazine that the fundraiser had brought in "more than we expected, and [we] felt that it was our responsibility to show someone that same kindness that so many showed us."

Ocampo, who lives in Charlotte, spend 10 days in New Bern, which was buffeted by strong winds and drenched by heavy rain and floodwaters. He returned home on Sept. 21 to find that thieves had broken in and stolen several valuables, including his TV, gaming system, laptop, and food from his refrigerator.

SOLDIER RETURNS FROM FLORENCE RELIEF EFFORT TO FIND HOME BURGLARIZED

A GoFundMe campaign that was launched to help out Ocampo, his girlfriend Kailey Finch and their young son raised almost $15,000; far more than the $5,000 goal.

Finch told PEOPLE she and Ocampo didn't want to "abuse people's generosity" by keeping all of the money that was raised.

"Other people really need help that they can't get," she said.

The two are donating the excess money to the Soldiers and Airmen Assistance Fund, as well as to help a soldier who was left homeless by the storm.

