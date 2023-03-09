Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

As snow hits the Plains and Great Lakes, West will see more rain

More rain, flooding are anticipated for the Mid-South, Mississippi Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
We are into a very active pattern across the country, with heavy rain and flooding expected for the West during the next several days. 

The threat of flash flooding in the West

Moderate-to-heavy snow will accumulate over the northern and central Plains as well as the Great Lakes. 

Snow forecast from the Plains through the Great Lakes through Sunday

Heavy rain and potential flooding is anticipated across the Mid-South and Mississippi Valley, with more measurable snow spreading into the Northeast on Friday.  

Rain forecast in the Mid-South, Mississippi Valley through Sunday night

This comes as colder temperatures continue to persist over the Northern Tier of the country, and we’re tracking a disruptive Nor’easter on Monday for the Northeast.  

A nor'easter is expected for the Northeast on Monday

Stay tuned for more details to follow.

