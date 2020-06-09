Smithsonian collecting Lafayette Square protest signs, symbols of George Floyd unrest in DC

Following the announcement that Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Square will reopen after several George Floyd related protests, the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History said it's contemplating collecting signs that were posted on security fences, which are now set to be removed.

Officials from the museum are in discussions to procure the signs around Lafayette Square, spokeswoman Melinda Machado told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

“Certainly the National Museum of American History is listening to our communities and working to document the present moments through a variety of objects and stories,” she said.

The National Park Service said the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police will have taken away most of the temporary fencing that has gone up around the park, and on nearby federal property by Wednesday, according to the WSJ.

“Just imagine what could have been funded with all the money spent on the police setting up a militarized zone,” protester Kathleen Kulikowski told The WSJ. “It felt like there were soldiers on every street in every direction.”

The anti-riot fencing surrounded the White House was covered with signs by protesters on Sunday, according to Fox 6.

Those who placed the signs were reportedly said to be supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and also condemning the militarization of America's police forces.