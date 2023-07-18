Small plane crashes into home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, killing pilot: report

New Mexico State Police says it is responding Tuesday to a "fatal plane crash" in the city of Santa Fe.

The small aircraft departed Santa Fe Municipal Airport around 9 a.m. local time before it crashed into a single-family home in the area, KOAT is reporting, citing the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators don’t believe anyone was inside the property at the time of the crash, the station added.

Police told the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper that the pilot of the twin-engine plane was killed in the incident.

NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICER WHO WAS SHOT IN THE FACE DIES

The pilot had reported a left engine failure in the moments before the plane went down, the newspaper added.

The plane reportedly was heading to Santa Monica, California.

New Mexico State Police Officer Wilson Silver was quoted by the Santa Fe New Mexican as saying that the plane crashed about 30 seconds to a minute after the pilot had indicated mechanical issues.

"NMSP is investigating a fatal plane crash near the West Frontage RD and La Luna RD in Santa Fe," New Mexico State Police said in a statement.

ALBUQUERQUE STREET RACING CRASH LEAVES 4 BYSTANDERS INJURED, 1 DRIVER ARRESTED

Images released by authorities show a fire that has broken out at the crash site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office says fire and law enforcement personnel are on scene.

"Traffic closed from El Sol Court to Los Pinos on West Frontage," it added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.