Small plane crashes into home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, killing pilot: report

New Mexico State Police say plane crash is 'fatal'

By Greg Norman | Fox News
New Mexico State Police says it is responding Tuesday to a "fatal plane crash" in the city of Santa Fe. 

The small aircraft departed Santa Fe Municipal Airport around 9 a.m. local time before it crashed into a single-family home in the area, KOAT is reporting, citing the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. 

Investigators don’t believe anyone was inside the property at the time of the crash, the station added. 

Police told the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper that the pilot of the twin-engine plane was killed in the incident.  

NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICER WHO WAS SHOT IN THE FACE DIES 

Santa Fe New Mexico plane crash

Firefighters are on scene Tuesday at the site of a small plane crash in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office)

The pilot had reported a left engine failure in the moments before the plane went down, the newspaper added.

The plane reportedly was heading to Santa Monica, California.

New Mexico State Police Officer Wilson Silver was quoted by the Santa Fe New Mexican as saying that the plane crashed about 30 seconds to a minute after the pilot had indicated mechanical issues.

Plane crash in New Mexico

Smoke from the plane crash in Santa Fe, New Mexico could be seen billowing into the sky. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office)

"NMSP is investigating a fatal plane crash near the West Frontage RD and La Luna RD in Santa Fe," New Mexico State Police said in a statement. 

ALBUQUERQUE STREET RACING CRASH LEAVES 4 BYSTANDERS INJURED, 1 DRIVER ARRESTED 

Images released by authorities show a fire that has broken out at the crash site. 

Area on fire after Santa Fe New Mexico plane crash

The pilot of the aircraft that crashed Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has been killed, according to reports. (New Mexico State Police)

The sheriff’s office says fire and law enforcement personnel are on scene. 

"Traffic closed from El Sol Court to Los Pinos on West Frontage," it added. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

