Small plane crash in Phoenix seriously injures 2

Authorities say two people were injured in a plane crash in a desert area of northwest Phoenix.

Details are sketchy but the Phoenix Fire Department says a man and a woman are in serious but stable condition with unspecified injuries from the Wednesday morning crash.

Fire Capt. Rob McDade says initial reports indicate the people were conscious and talking.

McDade says no information is immediately available on the aircraft or circumstances of the crash.

The crash occurred near North 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.