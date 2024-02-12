Shooting at Bronx subway station injures ‘multiple people’: NYPD

"Multiple people" were injured in a shooting at a Bronx subway station Monday afternoon, the New York Police Department has confirmed.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital the shots were fired at the Mount Eden Avenue station around 4:38 p.m. local time near Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues in the neighborhood of Highbridge.

CALIFORNIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL DISCIPLINED FOR ‘UPSETTING' BEHAVIOR DURING SCHOOL SHOOTER DRILL

The spokesperson said all involved were in stable condition and could not confirm local reports that one person had been killed.

All victims have been sent to area hospitals. No suspects have been arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.