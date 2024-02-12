Expand / Collapse search
Shooting at Bronx subway station injures ‘multiple people’: NYPD

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this time

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
"Multiple people" were injured in a shooting at a Bronx subway station Monday afternoon, the New York Police Department has confirmed. 

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital the shots were fired at the Mount Eden Avenue station around 4:38 p.m. local time near Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues in the neighborhood of Highbridge. 

bronx shooting subway station

NYPD says the shooting took place at the Mount Eden Avenue station in the Bronx.  (WNYW)

CALIFORNIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL DISCIPLINED FOR ‘UPSETTING' BEHAVIOR DURING SCHOOL SHOOTER DRILL

The spokesperson said all involved were in stable condition and could not confirm local reports that one person had been killed. 

All victims have been sent to area hospitals. No suspects have been arrested

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

