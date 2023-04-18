Shooting along I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine leaves 2 injured

Police in Maine are investigating a shooting "involving multiple vehicles" along Interstate-295 in Yarmouth that has left two people injured.

The Yarmouth Police Department said in a Facebook post that police have since "recovered a firearm that was missing from the scene and have the single suspect in custody."

Maine State Police told WGME that one of the two victims is in serious condition and both are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"The Police advise that there is no active threat to the community now and no need for lockdowns," Yarmouth Police said. "Sections of the Interstate will remain closed for a while as police will continue their investigation."

MAINE RAIL LINE REOPENS AFTER WEEKEND DERAILMENT

A witness in the area earlier told Fox News that her workplace was put on lockdown and police were going through a wooded area behind an office building.

A car with two bullet holes also was seen abandoned in the area, the witness added.

MAINE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT FALLS TO HIS DEATH IN ACADIA NATIONAL PARK

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

"At the request of Maine State Police we have closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth. Traffic can use Exit 17 as a detour," the Maine Department of Transportation said in a tweet. "We will update when we have more information."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Maine State Police for further comment.

The victims and person that was taken into custody have not been publicly identified.