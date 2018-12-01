Shocking video shows boy, 8, being bitten by shark

A dramatic video showed an 8-year-old Utah boy being bitten by a nurse shark while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Asher Jones of Sandy, Utah, was on an excursion on the island where they could swim with animals including sharks earlier this month, FOX 13 reported.

Jones’ mother, Christine, was filming the child’s experience with the sharks when screams are heard and a shark was seen latching on to the boy’s back.

“It was quite terrifying,” Christine Jones said. “My whole world kind of stopped.”

The boy described the bite like “an alien with a bunch of fingers,” saying it felt “super weird.”

The boy’s father was nearby and able to grab the shark, which then released its grip on the boy before swimming away.

“I was able to grab onto the shark as it grabbed onto his back and my left-hand fingers went into his gills and my right hand touched on one of the fins, but as soon as I did that the shark let him go,” Jeremy Jones told FOX 13.

Emergency services were nearby to help the boy, who ended up not needing stitches for the bite.

The family said they have spoken to shark experts to understand what happened. The experts told the family that nurse sharks should be secluded from people when they’re fed, FOX 13 reported.

“There should probably be a little more information given as to shark interactions just to keep tourists safe, people's children safe,” Christine Jones said.

Asher Jones isn’t too upset by the incident and is considering swimming with sharks in the future.

“I think it was amazing and crazy. Like I think I will swim with sharks again. Oh my gosh, I’m so lucky that happened to me,” he said.