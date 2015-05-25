Sheriff: Florida teen kills 6-year-old brother, wounds another before shooting himself

A 13-year-old Florida boy shot his brothers during an argument over food, killing a 6-year-old and wounding a 16-year-old before fatally shooting himself inside their mobile home north of Tampa.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says the shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday while their mother was at work and an 18-year-old brother was not home.

Nocco says grief counselors will be on hand at the brothers' schools Thursday. During a late night news conference, Nocco called the shooting a "nightmare." He's expected to provide an update on the case Thursday morning.

The sheriff says teen retrieved a gun during the argument and started shooting. The wounded teen called deputies for help at 6:19 p.m.

The names of the boys and their mother haven't been released.