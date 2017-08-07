Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 26, 2017

Sheriff: Detective leaps into canal to save fleeing suspect

By | Associated Press

SLIDELL, La. – Authorities in Louisiana say a man suspected of dealing drugs tried to flee undercover detectives, ramming an unmarked sheriff's vehicle and then jumping into a canal.

Once he was in the water, he stopped resisting and started yelling for help, saying he can't swim.

A detective jumped into the canal and brought him to shore.

News outlets report detectives found suspected crack cocaine, more than $2,000 in cash and two pistols in the wrecked car of 31-year-old Kyle Anderson.

A woman in his car was injured and hospitalized.

Anderson was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail Thursday on charges including gun possession by a convicted felon, drug possession and resisting arrest.