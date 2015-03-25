Sheriff: All 5 bodies recovered from Colorado rock slide, identified by family member

Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of all five people who were killed by a rock slide on a Colorado hiking trail.

Chaffee (CHAY'-fee) County Sheriff Pete Palmer said a family member identified the five. They were members of an extended family from Colorado and Missouri.

A 13-year-old girl survived the Monday morning slide with a broken leg.

The sheriff's department identified the dead as 46-year-old Dwayne Johnson, 45-year-old Dawna Johnson, and their 18-year-old daughter, Kiowa-Rain Johnson. All were from nearby Buena (BYOO'-nuh) Vista, Colo.

The other victims were 10-year-old Baigen (BAY'-gun) Walker and 22-year-old Paris Walkup, both of Birch Tree, Mo. They were nephews of Dwayne and Dawna Johnson.

The survivor is Gracie Johnson, daughter of Dwayne and Dawna Johnson.