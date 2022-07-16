Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sharks
Published

First white shark of season tagged in Cape Cod waters

The shark, spotted off Cape Cod, was estimated to be 12 feet long

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first white shark of the 2022 season has been tagged off Cape Cod.

Working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Dr. Greg Skomal, with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, injected the tag. 

"The shark was located off the Chatham north inlet and was estimated at 12 feet in length," the Massachusetts conservancy wrote. 

Skomal is seen pumping his fist in the air and screaming "Yeah!" in a Facebook video of the event. 

CALIFORNIA SWIMMER SAYS GREAT WHITE SHARK 'SPIT ME OUT' AFTER 'FEROCIOUSLY' BITING HIM

FILE - A shark is seen swimming across a sandbar on Aug. 13, 2021, from a shark watch with Dragonfly Sportfishing charters, off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod. Megan Winton, of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said Wednesday, June 29, 2022, that July is when white sharks appear in earnest, with sightings peaking from August through October. 

FILE - A shark is seen swimming across a sandbar on Aug. 13, 2021, from a shark watch with Dragonfly Sportfishing charters, off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod. Megan Winton, of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said Wednesday, June 29, 2022, that July is when white sharks appear in earnest, with sightings peaking from August through October.  (AP Photo/Phil Marcelo, File)

The tags are used to monitor the shark and study its behavior. 

The Conservancy's app, Sharktivity, allows users to track confirmed and unconfirmed shark sightings off of Cape Cod.

CAPE COD, WELLFLEET, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES - 2019/09/04: Shark warning and beach advisories

CAPE COD, WELLFLEET, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES - 2019/09/04: Shark warning and beach advisories (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK LIFEGUARD RETURNS TO WORK AFTER SHARK ATTACK

The app shows 15 sightings and detections of known sharks like Warren and Terp in the area over the past two days. 

The Conservancy notes that the increased presence of white sharks close to beaches off of Cape Cod has been tied to surges in seal populations.

Chatham, MA - August 11: Shark warning signs at Lighthouse Beach on August 11, 2021 in , Chatham, MA.

Chatham, MA - August 11: Shark warning signs at Lighthouse Beach on August 11, 2021 in , Chatham, MA. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Gray seals are a favored food source for white sharks and have recolonized the region.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White sharks also eat fish, squid and other sharks.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.