Sex assault alleged in Calif. beach house killings

A sexual assault count has been added to charges against a man facing trial in the stabbing deaths of a couple and their unborn child in their Southern California beach house.

A grand jury last week indicted 22-year-old Joshua Graham Packer on a charge of using a knife to force a pregnant Davina Husted to perform a sex act with him before she was stabbed to death.

The Ventura County Star reports (http://bit.ly/KIKk9j) DNA evidence led to the latest indictment.

Packer is facing a death penalty trial on accusations that he killed Brock and Davina Husted and their unborn child inside their Faria Beach home on May 20, 2009.

Packer appeared in court Monday on the latest indictment, but arraignment was postponed until May 16.

The prosecutor and defense lawyer wouldn't comment.