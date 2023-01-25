Expand / Collapse search
Published

Severe weather in Southeast, Gulf Coast will bring rain, tornado risk

Travel conditions on the East Coast could be affected by a wintry mix

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
The same system that spawned tornadoes and wrought havoc across South Texas into Louisiana is moving along the Gulf Coast and Southeast. 

TEXAS TORNADO CAUSES DAMAGE EAST OF HOUSTON, NO DEATHS REPORTED

Storm reports on the Gulf Coast over the past 24 hours

Storm reports on the Gulf Coast over the past 24 hours (Fox News)

It will bring the risk of strong storms, including hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and additional isolated tornadoes.  

The futuretrack for the eastern U.S.

The futuretrack for the eastern U.S. (Fox News)

On the northern side of this system, heavy snow is the story from the Plains to the Midwest and into the Ohio Valley and the interior Northeast.  

Winter weather alerts through Thursday night in the eastern U.S.

Winter weather alerts through Thursday night in the eastern U.S. (Fox News)

Rain, wind and a wintry mix could impact travel for the East Coast

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is fairly quiet, with mainly mild and dry conditions for the western U.S.

