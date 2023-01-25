Severe weather in Southeast, Gulf Coast will bring rain, tornado risk

The same system that spawned tornadoes and wrought havoc across South Texas into Louisiana is moving along the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

TEXAS TORNADO CAUSES DAMAGE EAST OF HOUSTON, NO DEATHS REPORTED

It will bring the risk of strong storms, including hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and additional isolated tornadoes.

On the northern side of this system, heavy snow is the story from the Plains to the Midwest and into the Ohio Valley and the interior Northeast.

Rain, wind and a wintry mix could impact travel for the East Coast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is fairly quiet, with mainly mild and dry conditions for the western U.S.