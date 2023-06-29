Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather shifts Canadian wildfire smoke eastward, forcing air quality alerts

Heat in the South has led to dangerous conditions

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for sections of the Plains over the mid-Mississippi and Ohio Valley on Thursday, with the risk of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.  

TEXAS' RECORD-BREAKING HEAT AMONG HOTTEST IN THE WORLD, BLAMED FOR MORE THAN A DOZEN DEATHS

Severe storms across midwest

The threat of severe storms Thursday in the Plains, mid-Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley. (Credit: Fox News)

These storms will help move the smoke from the Canadian wildfires toward the Eastern Seaboard, where air quality alerts are in place for another day.  

Thursday's air quality alerts

Air quality alerts through Thursday in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Extreme heat hangs around the South with excessive heat warnings and advisories stretching from California, along the Gulf Coast and toward the Southeast. 

Heat alert in the U.S.

Heat alerts through Friday evening in the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The combination of record-setting temperatures and humidity makes it dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

