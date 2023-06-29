Severe weather shifts Canadian wildfire smoke eastward, forcing air quality alerts

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for sections of the Plains over the mid-Mississippi and Ohio Valley on Thursday, with the risk of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

TEXAS' RECORD-BREAKING HEAT AMONG HOTTEST IN THE WORLD, BLAMED FOR MORE THAN A DOZEN DEATHS

These storms will help move the smoke from the Canadian wildfires toward the Eastern Seaboard, where air quality alerts are in place for another day.

Extreme heat hangs around the South with excessive heat warnings and advisories stretching from California, along the Gulf Coast and toward the Southeast.

The combination of record-setting temperatures and humidity makes it dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.