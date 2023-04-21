Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather risks forecast from Gulf to East Coast, including flash flooding

California, the Southwest will get a break from the active weather this weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
After another active day of severe weather on Thursday, storms will start to weaken. 

'DAMAGING' TORNADOES SWEEP THROUGH OKLAHOMA, LEAVING AT LEAST 2 DEAD

Past storm reports

Storm reports across the U.S. since Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

However, there’s still the risk of strong thunderstorms along a cold front stretching from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast, and pockets of heavy rain could cause flash flooding.  

Gulf Coast and East Coast rain

Rain still forecast through Sunday across the Gulf Coast and the East Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Behind this system, snow will continue to fall across the northern Plains and upper Midwest.  

Snow still forecast through Saturday night

Snow still forecast in the northern U.S. through Saturday night (Credit: Fox News)

Mountain snow and coastal rain will continue for the northern and central Rockies as well as the Northwest, but California and the Southwest will get a break from the active weather this weekend.

