Severe weather risks forecast from Gulf to East Coast, including flash flooding

After another active day of severe weather on Thursday, storms will start to weaken.

'DAMAGING' TORNADOES SWEEP THROUGH OKLAHOMA, LEAVING AT LEAST 2 DEAD

However, there’s still the risk of strong thunderstorms along a cold front stretching from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast, and pockets of heavy rain could cause flash flooding.

Behind this system, snow will continue to fall across the northern Plains and upper Midwest.

Mountain snow and coastal rain will continue for the northern and central Rockies as well as the Northwest, but California and the Southwest will get a break from the active weather this weekend.