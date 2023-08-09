Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather moves over central states as heat continues to break records

Hurricane Dora is churning by Hawaii

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe storms will move across sections of the central U.S. and over the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys on Wednesday.

HAWAII OFFICIALS ISSUE EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION AS WILDFIRES PROPELLED BY HURRICANE DORA RAGE, FORCE EVACUATIONS

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in these areas.  

Severe storm threats

Severe storm threats on Tuesday in the central U.S., Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys. (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as the heat is still breaking records for the Southern Tier of the U.S., where warnings remain from Texas to Florida. 

Forecast heat index

Heat forecast across the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Monsoonal rainfall along with remnants of a tropical system in the Pacific will bring some much-needed moisture to the Southwest on Thursday.  

Hurricane Dora

Hurricane Dora moves near Hawaii. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dora is a powerful major hurricane south and west of Hawaii. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."