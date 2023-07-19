Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather from Midwest to mid-Atlantic brings tornado, flash flooding risks

Heat alerts impact tens of millions of people once again

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected to pop up from the Midwest down into the Plains and across the mid-Atlantic.  

HIGHWAYS CLOSED, OIL REFINERY THREATENED AS GREEK WILDFIRES RAGE ON

Storm threats from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic

The threat of severe storms on Wednesday from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

Some of these storms will contain large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, along with heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

Rain forecast in the Midwest, Plains

Rain forecast through Friday night in the Midwest, Plains (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as dangerous heat bakes the Southern Tier of the country, with tens of millions of people under heat alerts once again on Wednesday. 

Southern heat alerts

Heat alerts through Saturday night in the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

In addition, smoke from the Canadian wildfires is causing poor air quality over sections of the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Calvin will move south of Hawaii. 

Tropical Storm Calvin's forecast track

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Calvin near Hawaii (Credit: Fox News)

Rain forecast for the Big Island

Rain forecast for Hawaii through Thursday morning (Credit: Fox News)

However, heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds will still be felt, especially for the Big Island. 

