Severe weather to impact regions from Great Lakes to Gulf Coast

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten a wide swath of the country stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.

COLD AIRMASS TRIGGERS FREEZE, FROST WARNINGS IN CALIFORNIA

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will be possible through Thursday night.

On the back side of this system, 4 to 8 inches of snow will fall from the central U.S. to the upper Midwest, and into northern New England on Friday.

Record-breaking temperatures ahead of the cold front will make it feel more like late April in some cities, while cold arctic air has settled in over the western U.S.

It is also worth noting that Hawaii is in for several days of heavy rain and possible flooding.