Published

Severe weather to impact regions from Great Lakes to Gulf Coast

Central US, New England, Midwest will see snow through Friday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten a wide swath of the country stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.  

COLD AIRMASS TRIGGERS FREEZE, FROST WARNINGS IN CALIFORNIA

The threat of severe storms in the eastern U.S. on Thursday

The threat of severe storms in the eastern U.S. on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will be possible through Thursday night. 

The threat of flash floods through Friday morning in the eastern U.S.

The threat of flash floods through Friday morning in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

On the back side of this system, 4 to 8 inches of snow will fall from the central U.S. to the upper Midwest, and into northern New England on Friday.   

Snow forecast through Friday in the Midwest, Great Lakes and central U.S.

Snow forecast through Friday in the Midwest, Great Lakes and central U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Record-breaking temperatures ahead of the cold front will make it feel more like late April in some cities, while cold arctic air has settled in over the western U.S.  

Potential record low temperatures across the Southwest on Thursday

Potential record low temperatures across the Southwest on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

It is also worth noting that Hawaii is in for several days of heavy rain and possible flooding

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."