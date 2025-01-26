Senior DOJ official oversees immigration enforcement in Chicago during 'national emergency'

Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove and Trump administration Border Czar Tom Homan visited Chicago on Sunday, saying the two are working in "lockstep" to address a "national emergency" caused by the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies.

Bove released a statement on Sunday about the steps being taken to address illegal immigration in Chicago and across the country.

"This morning, I had the privilege of observing brave men and women of the Department deploying in lockstep with DHS to address a national emergency arising from four years of failed immigration policy," he said. "In Chicago, and across the country, FBI, DEA, ATF, USMS, and federal prosecutors are working with DHS to secure the border, stop this invasion, and make America safe again. We will support everyone at the federal, state, and local levels who joins this critical mission to take back our communities."

The deputy attorney general also said the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will use all available tools to address any obstructions and unlawful impediments to efforts made to protect the U.S.

"Most importantly, we will not rest until the work is done," Bove added.

In a video obtained by Fox News, Homan and Bove are seen speaking ahead of immigration efforts in Chicago on Sunday. Homan can be heard in the video telling those listening that they are the first in the nation to roll out the enforcement efforts.

Bove also spoke, told the enforcement teams it was important to show DHS was running the operation and that the DOJ was in lock step with them.

He also stressed the importance of executing enforcement safely and that they do the mission President Donald Trump was elected to carry out.

"We are implementing his policies today, policies that American people put him in office to run," Bove said.

"The first arrest observed by the Acting Deputy Attorney General this morning was an illegal immigrant who remained in the country despite having killed a 19-year-old woman while driving under the influence," a DOJ official told Fox News.

The actions come after Homan warned sanctuary cities across the U.S. that their policies will not prevent deportations, and will instead endanger communities, federal agents and illegal aliens.

Sanctuary cities are defined by a policy of not turning over illegal aliens to federal authorities when they are arrested. The aliens are then often released back into the community.

Homan urged officials in sanctuary cities to help with the effort on "Fox & Friends" last week. "Work with us, because you've forced us into the community."

He continued, "Here's what's going to happen. We'll find the bad guy, but when we find him, he's going to be with others, others that may not be a criminal priority. But guess what? If they're in the United States illegally, they're going to be arrested, too."

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was a guest on the MSNBC show "Alex Witt Reports" on Sunday and spoke about Bove’s visit to Chicago.

"It's not a surprise to me that he or others have descended upon Chicago. They made clear that Chicago in our state would be a target," Raoul said. "I can't explain exactly what he's doing, what he plans on observing. But what I can tell you is that we have collaborated with federal law enforcement on a variety of fronts in all sorts of criminal investigations, and we will continue to do so.

"We are not in a position to interfere with appropriate immigration enforcement. That is the job of the federal government through ICE, and that will take place, and we're not going to interfere with that," Raoul continued. "What we will stand in the way of is having state and or local resources being used for civil immigration enforcement. We have a 10th Amendment that helps clarify the role of federalism in our country, the balance between the powers of the federal government and the state government. And there's longstanding Supreme Court precedents that say that the federal government cannot commandeer a state or local government to do the job of the federal government."

