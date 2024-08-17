SEE IT: Arizona men attempt to steal motorcycle as would-be thief's pants fall off

Two would-be motorcycle thieves were thwarted by an Arizona homeowner's quick thinking this week.



The bandits were caught in broad daylight on-camera, and with their pants down – literally.



"I was dialing 911 as I banged on the window," said homeowner Krystal Hobeiche to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Luckily, both homeowners Krystal Hobeiche and Eric Smith were home at the time of the attempted theft.



"It looks like a fake video somebody would make. Like, let's try to get viral with this guys pants falling down, trying to steal a motorcycle. Except it was my motorcycle, so I'm pretty sure it wasn't fake," Eric said to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Hobeiche shared with FOX 10 Phoenix that she was "a little shocked at what I was seeing."



"Around 6:45 a.m. on 8/14/24, officers responded to the area of 8000 South 53rd Avenue regarding an attempted stolen vehicle," read a statement to Fox News Digital from Phoenix PD. "When officers arrived, they contacted the owner of a motorcycle who stated that they observed unknown suspect(s) attempting to steal the motorcycle."



According to Phoenix police, the two unknown suspects "took off from the area" after being confronted by the homeowner.



"I want this video to get as much exposure as possible. Exposure because of the butt," said Smith to FOX 10 Phoenix.

"But as many people to see the video as possible so we can find these guys and hopefully get them some good fitting pants in jail," Smith added.



The motorcycle remains safe at home with Smith and Hobeiche after the attempted theft.

"You know after the moment you start thinking back at it, did they have a weapon? Are they going to get a gun from their truck? Are they going to come back?" Krystal shared with FOX 10 Phoenix. "I'm hoping they get caught so they don't do it to anybody else."



The two suspects are yet to be identified or brought into custody and the incident remains part of an ongoing investigation.