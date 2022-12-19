Expand / Collapse search
SEE IT: These infographics show just how much Christmas travel will cost you this holiday season

Airfare may have dropped, but travelers will make up for it with their hotel stays

Ethan Barton
By Ethan Barton | Fox News
Americans landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport during the holidays reacted to travel prices after inflation hit a 40-year record-high in 2022.

Christmas travelers might have cheaper flights this year, but they should expect higher travel prices once they arrive at their destination.

Persistent inflation mixed with a travel rebound following the COVID-19 lockdowns have kept prices high, particularly around major holidays.

WATCH AMERICANS REACT TO CHRISTMAS TRAVEL PRICES:

Christmas airfare this year was averaging $339 round-trip as of mid-December for domestic flights, according to Hopper, an online travel agency that tracks travel costs.

That isn’t quite as cheap as flying by sleigh and reindeer, but it is an 11% decrease from 2019 and a 15% drop from last year.

But buy quick: prices were expected to increase by $5 per day and spiking to $10 per day as the holiday approaches.

International travelers, too, will see a decrease as well, though not nearly to the same extent. The average round-trip ticket cost $1,360 on average in mid-December, marking a 1% decrease from 2019.

Travelers who need to pay for lodging, however, will see bigger price increases. The average hotel room for Christmas will cost $202 per night on average — up 14% compared to 2021, according to Hopper.

Hopefully that won’t force guests to take out a loan with Mr. Potter.

Rental cars faced a big price surge following the COVID-19 lockdowns. Fortunately, those have begun to level out.

Rental car prices this Christmas are about in line with costs in 2021, according to Hopper.

Unfortunately, cars don’t run on holiday cheer. But at least anyone driving will likely see a reprieve in gas prices.

Fuel costs have taken a nosedive from the record-high $5 per gallon from the summer. As of Friday, the average cost was nearly $3.18 — down from almost $3.32 compared to last year, according to AAA.

That should make you excited enough to ho-ho-ho into the new year.

Ethan Barton is a producer/reporter for Digital Originals. You can reach him at ethan.barton@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @ethanrbarton.